Insider Sale: VP and Chief Financial Officer of $PGR Sells 1,542 Shares

John P Sauerland, the VP and Chief Financial Officer of $PGR, sold 1,542 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $435,861. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 268,024 shares of this class of $PGR stock.

$PGR Insider Trading Activity

$PGR insiders have traded $PGR stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P SAUERLAND (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 41,542 shares for an estimated $10,769,661 .

. SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,087 shares for an estimated $4,876,177 .

. PATRICK K CALLAHAN (Personal Lines President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,365 shares for an estimated $3,270,031 .

. JEFFREY D KELLY sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,500,000

STEVEN BROZ (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,963 shares for an estimated $1,523,998 .

. JOHN JO MURPHY (Claims President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,938 shares for an estimated $956,097 .

. LORI A NIEDERST (CRM President) sold 3,855 shares for an estimated $952,416

KAREN BAILO (Commercial Lines President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,558 shares for an estimated $863,914 .

. JONATHAN S. BAUER (Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,923 shares for an estimated $824,178 .

. DYKE KAHINA VAN sold 2,180 shares for an estimated $549,970

ANDREW J QUIGG (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,643 shares for an estimated $398,915 .

. MARIANN WOJTKUN MARSHALL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 776 shares for an estimated $188,565.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 817 institutional investors add shares of $PGR stock to their portfolio, and 765 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PGR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PGR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/24, 02/14, 01/24 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$PGR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/13/2024

CFRA issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/16/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/15/2024

Wellington Shields issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/09/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/09/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PGR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PGR forecast page.

$PGR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PGR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $292.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Scott from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $294.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $273.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $310.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Catherine Seifert from CFRA set a target price of $290.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $297.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Michael Ward from Citigroup set a target price of $257.0 on 10/04/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.