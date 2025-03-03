Insider Sale: VP and Chief Financial Officer of $PGR Sells 10,000 Shares

John P Sauerland, the VP and Chief Financial Officer of $PGR, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $2,799,400. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 269,566 shares of this class of $PGR stock.

$PGR Insider Trading Activity

$PGR insiders have traded $PGR stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 63,457 shares for an estimated $15,814,091 .

. JOHN P SAUERLAND (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $10,333,800 .

. JEFFREY D KELLY sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,500,000

PATRICK K CALLAHAN (Personal Lines President) sold 7,696 shares for an estimated $1,964,096

STEVEN BROZ (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,963 shares for an estimated $1,523,998 .

. JOHN JO MURPHY (Claims President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,938 shares for an estimated $956,097 .

. LORI A NIEDERST (CRM President) sold 3,855 shares for an estimated $952,416

KAREN BAILO (Commercial Lines President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,558 shares for an estimated $863,914 .

. DYKE KAHINA VAN sold 2,180 shares for an estimated $549,970

ANDREW J QUIGG (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,643 shares for an estimated $398,915 .

. MARIANN WOJTKUN MARSHALL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 776 shares for an estimated $188,565.

$PGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 817 institutional investors add shares of $PGR stock to their portfolio, and 763 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PGR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PGR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.

