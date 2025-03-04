Insider Sale: VP and Chief Financial Officer of $AIP Sells 468 Shares

Nicholas B. Hawkins, the VP and Chief Financial Officer of $AIP, sold 468 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $3,923. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 191,623 shares of this class of $AIP stock.

$AIP Insider Trading Activity

$AIP insiders have traded $AIP stock on the open market 80 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 80 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

K CHARLES JANAC (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 435,964 shares for an estimated $4,481,928 .

. SAIYED ATIQ RAZA has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 161,922 shares for an estimated $1,664,207 .

. LAURENT R MOLL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 135,083 shares for an estimated $1,154,762 .

. NICHOLAS B. HAWKINS (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 79,319 shares for an estimated $729,044 .

. WAYNE C CANTWELL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $269,722 .

. ISABELLE F GEDAY sold 15,550 shares for an estimated $140,455

PAUL L ALPERN (VP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 12,553 shares for an estimated $119,195 .

. ANTONIO J VIANA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,272 shares for an estimated $44,753.

$AIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $AIP stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

