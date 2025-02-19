Insider Sale: VP of $ALLE Sells 403 Shares

Nickolas A. Musial, the VP of $ALLE, sold 403 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $50,254. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,972 shares of this class of $ALLE stock.

$ALLE Insider Trading Activity

$ALLE insiders have traded $ALLE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY P ECKERSLEY (Sr. VP-Allegion International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,707 shares for an estimated $2,091,359 .

. ROBERT C. MARTENS (SVP Chief Innovation & Design) sold 8,035 shares for an estimated $1,164,432

JOHN H STONE (President and CEO) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,055,246

TRACY L KEMP (SVP-Chief Info. & Digital Ofr.) sold 2,466 shares for an estimated $343,933

NICKOLAS A. MUSIAL (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 403 shares for an estimated $50,254

$ALLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 329 institutional investors add shares of $ALLE stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

