Insider Sale: VP of Administration of $SYPR Sells 33,925 Shares

Curtis S Petrie, the VP of Administration of $SYPR, sold 33,925 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $66,832. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 40.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 50,000 shares of this class of $SYPR stock.

$SYPR Insider Trading Activity

$SYPR insiders have traded $SYPR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS S PETRIE (VP of Administration) sold 33,925 shares for an estimated $66,832

$SYPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $SYPR stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

