Insider Sale: VP of Accounting of $NCNO Sells 468 Shares

February 06, 2025 — 04:32 pm EST

Jeanette Sellers, the VP of Accounting of $NCNO, sold 468 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $15,258. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,602 shares of this class of $NCNO stock.

$NCNO Insider Trading Activity

$NCNO insiders have traded $NCNO stock on the open market 119 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 119 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JEFF HORING has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 12,991,353 shares for an estimated $465,924,936.
  • HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC INSIGHT has made 0 purchases and 84 sales selling 6,492,519 shares for an estimated $231,853,638.
  • GREGORY ORENSTEIN (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 105,148 shares for an estimated $3,929,863.
  • SEAN DESMOND (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,034 shares for an estimated $2,413,295.
  • WILLIAM J RUH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,525,000.
  • APRIL RIEGER (Chief Lgl. & Compl. Ofc., Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,838 shares for an estimated $613,202.
  • PIERRE NAUDE sold 17,026 shares for an estimated $555,098
  • PAMELA KILDAY sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $319,633
  • STEVEN A COLLINS sold 6,688 shares for an estimated $238,773
  • JEANETTE SELLERS (VP of Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 823 shares for an estimated $28,324.

$NCNO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $NCNO stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

