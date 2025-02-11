Insider Sale: Vice President of $YUM Sells 7,127 Shares

David Eric Russell, the Vice President of $YUM, sold 7,127 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $1,030,778. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 21,960 shares of this class of $YUM stock.

$YUM Insider Trading Activity

$YUM insiders have traded $YUM stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID W GIBBS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 35,208 shares for an estimated $4,786,935 .

. DAVID ERIC RUSSELL (Vice President, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,251 shares for an estimated $2,639,642 .

. SCOTT CATLETT (Chief Legal &Franchise Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,234 shares for an estimated $1,134,562 .

. JUSTIN SKALA sold 1,523 shares for an estimated $221,261

WEIR MIRIAN M GRADDICK sold 1,309 shares for an estimated $179,856

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$YUM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 475 institutional investors add shares of $YUM stock to their portfolio, and 539 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.