RGT

Insider Sale: Vice President of $RGT Sells 7,214 Shares

June 30, 2025 — 04:00 pm EDT

June 30, 2025 — 04:00 pm EDT

Francis D. Gannon, the Vice President of $RGT, sold 7,214 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $85,990. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $RGT stock.

$RGT Insider Trading Activity

$RGT insiders have traded $RGT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHARLES M ROYCE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $594,975.
  • FRANCIS D. GANNON (Vice President) sold 7,214 shares for an estimated $85,990

$RGT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $RGT stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

