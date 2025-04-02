Insider Sale: Vice President of Operations of $FLUX Sells 568 Shares

Jeffrey Curtis Mason, the Vice President of Operations of $FLUX, sold 568 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $946. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,264 shares of this class of $FLUX stock.
$FLUX Insider Trading Activity
$FLUX insiders have traded $FLUX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLUX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD F DUTT sold 7,467 shares for an estimated $12,439
- JEFFREY CURTIS MASON (Vice President of Operations) sold 568 shares for an estimated $946
$FLUX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $FLUX stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FORMIDABLE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 158,240 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $250,019
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 115,355 shares (+694.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,260
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 89,394 shares (-48.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $141,242
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 35,826 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,605
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 34,674 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,784
- ENGINEERS GATE MANAGER LP added 27,909 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,096
- PARK EDGE ADVISORS, LLC added 25,000 shares (+32.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,500
