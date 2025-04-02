Insider Sale: Vice President of Operations of $FLUX Sells 568 Shares

Jeffrey Curtis Mason, the Vice President of Operations of $FLUX, sold 568 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $946. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,264 shares of this class of $FLUX stock.

$FLUX Insider Trading Activity

$FLUX insiders have traded $FLUX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLUX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD F DUTT sold 7,467 shares for an estimated $12,439

JEFFREY CURTIS MASON (Vice President of Operations) sold 568 shares for an estimated $946

$FLUX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $FLUX stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

