Insider Sale: Vice President of $MTRN Sells 805 Shares

Shelly Marie Chadwick, the Vice President of $MTRN, sold 805 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $81,498. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,632 shares of this class of $MTRN stock.

$MTRN Insider Trading Activity

$MTRN insiders have traded $MTRN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHELLY MARIE CHADWICK (Vice President, Finance & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,805 shares for an estimated $116,004,498 .

. JUGAL K. VIJAYVARGIYA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,235,653 .

. GREGORY R. CHEMNITZ (VP General Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $671,070.

$MTRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $MTRN stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

