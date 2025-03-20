Insider Sale: Vice President of $KAI Sells 325 Shares

Thomas Andrew Blanchard, the Vice President of $KAI, sold 325 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $111,017. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,902 shares of this class of $KAI stock.

$KAI Insider Trading Activity

$KAI insiders have traded $KAI stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J MCKENNEY (Executive Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,026 shares for an estimated $2,974,286 .

. THOMAS C LEONARD has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,152 shares for an estimated $735,325 .

. DARA F MITCHELL (Senior VP, Corp. Development) sold 1,001 shares for an estimated $398,041

FREDRIK H WESTERHOUT (Vice President) sold 600 shares for an estimated $238,351

MICHAEL C. COLWELL (Vice President) sold 497 shares for an estimated $197,090

REBECCA MARTINEZ O'MARA sold 300 shares for an estimated $117,778

THOMAS ANDREW BLANCHARD (Vice President) sold 325 shares for an estimated $111,017

$KAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $KAI stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

