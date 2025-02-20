Insider Sale: VICE PRESIDENT/GENERAL COUNSEL of $PCAR Sells 6,000 Shares

MICHAEL K WALTON, the VICE PRESIDENT/GENERAL COUNSEL of $PCAR, sold 6,000 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $636,784. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 86.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 951 shares of this class of $PCAR stock.

$PCAR Insider Trading Activity

$PCAR insiders have traded $PCAR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARRIN C SIVER (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 103,671 shares for an estimated $11,565,681

R PRESTON FEIGHT (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,391 shares for an estimated $5,611,318 .

. HARRIE SCHIPPERS (PRESIDENT & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,676 shares for an estimated $5,177,351 .

. KEVIN D BANEY (Senior Vice President) sold 9,894 shares for an estimated $1,058,670

TODD R HUBBARD (VICE PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,230 shares for an estimated $570,576 .

. BRICE J POPLAWSKI (Vice President & Controller) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $318,201

$PCAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 458 institutional investors add shares of $PCAR stock to their portfolio, and 531 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PCAR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PCAR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCAR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

