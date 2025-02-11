Insider Sale: Vice President of $CVX Sells 9,325 Shares

JEFF B GUSTAVSON, the Vice President of $CVX, sold 9,325 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $1,422,109. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 89.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,057 shares of this class of $CVX stock.

$CVX Insider Trading Activity

$CVX insiders have traded $CVX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL K WIRTH (Chairman and CEO) sold 164,600 shares for an estimated $26,356,838

JEFF B GUSTAVSON (Vice President) sold 9,325 shares for an estimated $1,422,109

$CVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,576 institutional investors add shares of $CVX stock to their portfolio, and 1,692 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CVX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CVX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ sold up to $15,000 on 11/08.

on 11/08. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

