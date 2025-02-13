Insider Sale: Vice President & Controller of $PHM Sells 3,500 Shares

Brien P. O'Meara, the Vice President & Controller of $PHM, sold 3,500 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $372,385. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,372 shares of this class of $PHM stock.

$PHM Insider Trading Activity

$PHM insiders have traded $PHM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT OSHAUGHNESSY (Exec. VP & CFO) sold 71,007 shares for an estimated $9,573,738

THOMAS J FOLLIARD sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $2,491,684

TODD N SHELDON (EVP, Gen Counsel, Corp Sec'y) sold 15,191 shares for an estimated $1,617,841

BRIAN P ANDERSON sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $266,122

LILA SNYDER sold 1,528 shares for an estimated $190,033

$PHM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 413 institutional investors add shares of $PHM stock to their portfolio, and 571 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

