News & Insights

Stocks
LMT

Insider Sale: Vice President & Controller of $LMT Sells 707 Shares

February 28, 2025 — 08:16 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Harry Edward III Paul, the Vice President & Controller of $LMT, sold 707 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $312,923. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,278 shares of this class of $LMT stock.

$LMT Insider Trading Activity

$LMT insiders have traded $LMT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEPHANIE C. HILL (Pres. Rotary & Mission Systems) sold 4,791 shares for an estimated $2,120,041
  • ROBERT M JR LIGHTFOOT (President Space) sold 3,213 shares for an estimated $1,421,506
  • HARRY EDWARD III PAUL (Vice President & Controller) sold 707 shares for an estimated $312,923

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,193 institutional investors add shares of $LMT stock to their portfolio, and 1,215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LMT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LMT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.