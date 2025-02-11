Insider Sale: Vice President/CFO/Treasurer of $SXI Sells 2,000 Shares

Ademir Sarcevic, the Vice President/CFO/Treasurer of $SXI, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $390,872. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,086 shares of this class of $SXI stock.
$SXI Insider Trading Activity
$SXI insiders have traded $SXI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SXI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADEMIR SARCEVIC (Vice President/CFO/Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,400 shares for an estimated $1,400,818.
- THOMAS J HANSEN sold 1,661 shares for an estimated $349,498
$SXI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $SXI stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 644,017 shares (-56.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $117,713,427
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 90,770 shares (+24.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,590,940
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 70,121 shares (-10.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,816,716
- ANCHOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC removed 67,843 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,400,343
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 51,750 shares (+20.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,458,865
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 45,104 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,244,109
- BRYN MAWR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 43,213 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,080,398
