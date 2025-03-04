News & Insights

Insider Sale: VICE PRESIDENT of $CCOI Sells 4,900 Shares

March 04, 2025 — 09:30 am EST

March 04, 2025 — 09:30 am EST

THADDEUS GERARD WEED, the VICE PRESIDENT of $CCOI, sold 4,900 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $353,109. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 103,000 shares of this class of $CCOI stock.

$CCOI Insider Trading Activity

$CCOI insiders have traded $CCOI stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVE SCHAEFFER (CHAIRMAN, CEO, AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $9,663,034.
  • THADDEUS GERARD WEED (VICE PRESIDENT, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,100 shares for an estimated $911,915.
  • HENRY W KILMER (VP OF NETWORK STRATEGY) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,600 shares for an estimated $529,766.
  • BLAKE BATH sold 6,220 shares for an estimated $520,564
  • JAMES BUBECK (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,760 shares for an estimated $437,352.
  • SHERYL LYNN KENNEDY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,325 shares for an estimated $322,882.
  • EVE N HOWARD sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $287,070
  • JOHN B. CHANG (VP & CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,680 shares for an estimated $283,665.
  • LEWIS H FERGUSON sold 846 shares for an estimated $69,170

$CCOI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $CCOI stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

