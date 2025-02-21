Insider Sale: Vice President of $BXMX Sells 3,000 Shares

DAVID J LAMB, the Vice President of $BXMX, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $42,600. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 78.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 806 shares of this class of $BXMX stock.
$BXMX Insider Trading Activity
$BXMX insiders have traded $BXMX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BXMX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID J LAMB (Vice President) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $42,600
$BXMX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $BXMX stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 199,151 shares (+125.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,786,122
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 198,568 shares (-29.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,777,966
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 167,568 shares (+11.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,344,276
- ADVISORS ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 153,042 shares (+35.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,141,057
- LEGACY CAPITAL WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC added 152,261 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,130,131
- WOLVERINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 135,577 shares (-53.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,896,722
- PVG ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP removed 113,390 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,555,710
