Insider Sale: Vice President and Controller of $ROK Sells 850 Shares

Terry L. Riesterer, the Vice President and Controller of $ROK, sold 850 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $255,178. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 34.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,633 shares of this class of $ROK stock.

$ROK Insider Trading Activity

$ROK insiders have traded $ROK stock on the open market 103 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 101 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BLAKE D. MORET (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 31,292 shares for an estimated $9,342,026 .

. CHRISTIAN E ROTHE (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 7,273 shares for an estimated $2,000,903 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATHEUS DE A G VIERA BULHO (SVP Software and Control) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,122 shares for an estimated $935,657 .

. JAMES P KEANE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $592,000 .

. CYRIL PERDUCAT (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,461 shares for an estimated $437,266 .

. REBECCA W HOUSE (SVP, CLO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,151 shares for an estimated $342,689 .

. SCOTT GENEREUX (Sr.VP, Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,048 shares for an estimated $312,396 .

. TERRY L. RIESTERER (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 966 shares for an estimated $289,714 .

. ISAAC WOODS (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 1,018 shares for an estimated $282,503 .

. VEENA M LAKKUNDI (SVP, Strategy & Corp Developmt) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 988 shares for an estimated $276,410 .

. TESSA M. MYERS (SVP, Intelligent Devices) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 546 shares for an estimated $162,314 .

. JOHN M MILLER (VP and Chief IP Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 519 shares for an estimated $148,153 .

. ROBERT L. BUTTERMORE (SVP,Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 456 shares for an estimated $135,242 .

. CHRISTOPHER NARDECCHIA (SVP, Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 346 shares for an estimated $103,065 .

. MATTHEW W. FORDENWALT (SVP Lifecycle Services) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 295 shares for an estimated $87,582.

$ROK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 535 institutional investors add shares of $ROK stock to their portfolio, and 535 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

