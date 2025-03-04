Insider Sale: Vice President and Controller of $KMB Sells 10,838 Shares

Andrew Drexler, the Vice President and Controller of $KMB, sold 10,838 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $1,528,158. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 58.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,720 shares of this class of $KMB stock.
$KMB Insider Trading Activity
$KMB insiders have traded $KMB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW DREXLER (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,338 shares for an estimated $2,295,194.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$KMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 708 institutional investors add shares of $KMB stock to their portfolio, and 890 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,603,787 shares (+15.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $603,280,248
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,821,215 shares (-11.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $500,732,013
- FLPUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO removed 1,358,044 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,958,085
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,328,341 shares (+163.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,065,804
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,015,141 shares (+21.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $133,024,076
- KBC GROUP NV removed 969,823 shares (-85.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,085,605
- UBS GROUP AG added 878,496 shares (+66.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,118,115
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$KMB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $KMB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 10/29.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.