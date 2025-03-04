Insider Sale: Vice President and Controller of $KMB Sells 10,838 Shares

Andrew Drexler, the Vice President and Controller of $KMB, sold 10,838 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $1,528,158. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 58.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,720 shares of this class of $KMB stock.

$KMB Insider Trading Activity

$KMB insiders have traded $KMB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW DREXLER (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,338 shares for an estimated $2,295,194.

$KMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 708 institutional investors add shares of $KMB stock to their portfolio, and 890 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KMB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KMB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 10/29.

