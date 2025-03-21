Insider Sale: Vice President of $AJG Sells 7,510 Shares

Scott R Hudson, the Vice President of $AJG, sold 7,510 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $2,505,260. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 90,020 shares of this class of $AJG stock.
$AJG Insider Trading Activity
$AJG insiders have traded $AJG stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AJG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT R HUDSON (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,552 shares for an estimated $9,569,744.
- WALTER D. BAY (General Counsel) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,266,200
- RICHARD C CARY (Controller, CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,229,881.
- WILLIAM F ZIEBELL (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 7,049 shares for an estimated $2,286,766
- DOUGLAS K HOWELL (VP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $1,992,900
- CHRISTOPHER E MEAD (VICE PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,700 shares for an estimated $1,681,169.
- PATRICK MURPHY GALLAGHER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 1,115 shares for an estimated $316,814 and 1 sale selling 2,613 shares for an estimated $868,869.
- SHERRY S BARRAT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,378 shares for an estimated $1,019,529.
- DAVID S JOHNSON sold 325 shares for an estimated $104,670
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AJG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 699 institutional investors add shares of $AJG stock to their portfolio, and 453 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,712,881 shares (+159.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,189,301,271
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,851,661 shares (+14.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,093,293,974
- WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,534,749 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $719,488,503
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,375,510 shares (+7975.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $674,288,513
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,988,814 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $564,524,853
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,910,471 shares (+30.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $542,287,193
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 1,825,703 shares (+5771.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $518,225,796
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$AJG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AJG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 09/27/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AJG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AJG forecast page.
$AJG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AJG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AJG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $293.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Hughes from Truist Financial set a target price of $290.0 on 01/31/2025
- Robert Cox from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $313.0 on 11/25/2024
- Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $325.0 on 11/12/2024
- Joshua Shanker from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $293.0 on 10/10/2024
- Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $274.0 on 10/09/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
