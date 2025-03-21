Insider Sale: Vice President of $AJG Sells 7,510 Shares

Scott R Hudson, the Vice President of $AJG, sold 7,510 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $2,505,260. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 90,020 shares of this class of $AJG stock.

$AJG Insider Trading Activity

$AJG insiders have traded $AJG stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AJG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$AJG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 699 institutional investors add shares of $AJG stock to their portfolio, and 453 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AJG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AJG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 09/27/2024

$AJG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AJG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AJG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $293.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Hughes from Truist Financial set a target price of $290.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Robert Cox from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $313.0 on 11/25/2024

on 11/25/2024 Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $325.0 on 11/12/2024

on 11/12/2024 Joshua Shanker from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $293.0 on 10/10/2024

on 10/10/2024 Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $274.0 on 10/09/2024

