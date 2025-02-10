Insider Sale: Vice President of Accounting of $CRVL Sells 723 Shares

Jennifer Yoss, the Vice President of Accounting of $CRVL, sold 723 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $90,763. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,064 shares of this class of $CRVL stock.

$CRVL Insider Trading Activity

$CRVL insiders have traded $CRVL stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

V GORDON CLEMONS (Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $9,163,995 .

. MAXIM SHISHIN (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,075 shares for an estimated $2,421,282 .

. ALAN HOOPS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,600 shares for an estimated $1,935,204 .

. MICHAEL G COMBS (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,359 shares for an estimated $1,788,484 .

. R JUDD JESSUP sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $779,000

BRANDON O'BRIEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $314,975

JENNIFER YOSS (Vice President of Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,995 shares for an estimated $250,447 .

. MARK E. BERTELS (EVP - Risk Management Services) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 650 shares for an estimated $215,012.

$CRVL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $CRVL stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

