Insider Sale: Vice Chairman of $TDY Sells 3,700 Shares

Jason VanWees, the Vice Chairman of $TDY, sold 3,700 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $1,924,204. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 51,323 shares of this class of $TDY stock.

$TDY Insider Trading Activity

$TDY insiders have traded $TDY stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 53 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT MEHRABIAN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 87,305 shares for an estimated $43,521,874 .

. MELANIE SUSAN CIBIK (EVP, GenCounsel, CCO & Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 20,269 shares for an estimated $10,164,858 .

. JASON VANWEES (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,200 shares for an estimated $5,104,376 .

. GEORGE C III BOBB (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,308 shares for an estimated $3,203,013 .

. CYNTHIA Y BELAK (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 5,745 shares for an estimated $2,920,408 .

. STEPHEN FINIS BLACKWOOD (Senior VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,046 shares for an estimated $2,591,706 .

. MICHAEL T SMITH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,125 shares for an estimated $2,040,506 .

. CHARLES CROCKER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $946,235 .

. SCHACK WESLEY W VON sold 707 shares for an estimated $345,061

$TDY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 325 institutional investors add shares of $TDY stock to their portfolio, and 335 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

