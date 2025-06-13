Stocks
Insider Sale: Vice Chairman of $ORCL Sells 390,307 Shares

June 13, 2025 — 04:32 pm EDT

JEFFREY HENLEY, the Vice Chairman of $ORCL, sold 390,307 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $74,317,653. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,107,269 shares of this class of $ORCL stock.

$ORCL Insider Trading Activity

$ORCL insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SAFRA CATZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 3,805,082 shares for an estimated $705,455,414.
  • JEFFREY HENLEY (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $76,169,016.
  • LEON E PANETTA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $3,295,501.
  • CHARLES W MOORMAN purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $947,913
  • NAOMI O SELIGMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,866 shares for an estimated $720,181.

$ORCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,593 institutional investors add shares of $ORCL stock to their portfolio, and 1,531 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 7,055,779 shares (+59.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $986,468,461
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 6,399,822 shares (+28.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $894,759,113
  • FMR LLC removed 5,929,530 shares (-15.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $829,007,589
  • FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 4,260,397 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $595,646,104
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,513,464 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $491,217,401
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 3,062,906 shares (-24.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $428,224,887
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,925,620 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $409,030,932

$ORCL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ORCL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORCL in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
  • CIBC issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 06/09/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025
  • Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025
  • Monness issued a "Sell" rating on 12/20/2024

$ORCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORCL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ORCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $142.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Mark Murphy from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $135.0 on 06/10/2025
  • Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $175.0 on 06/09/2025
  • Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $140.0 on 04/14/2025
  • Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 03/11/2025
  • Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $202.0 on 03/11/2025
  • Brian White from Monness set a target price of $130.0 on 12/20/2024

Stocks mentioned

ORCL

