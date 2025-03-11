Insider Sale: Vice Chairman of $CATY Sells 2,500 Shares

ANTHONY M TANG, the Vice Chairman of $CATY, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $112,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 188,792 shares of this class of $CATY stock.

$CATY Insider Trading Activity

$CATY insiders have traded $CATY stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CATY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER WU (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $3,054,151 .

. ANTHONY M TANG (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,500 shares for an estimated $525,699 .

. THOMAS M. LO (EVP, Chief Admin Officer) sold 900 shares for an estimated $42,300

$CATY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $CATY stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

