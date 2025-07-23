Insider Sale: Vice Chairman of $BRDG Sells 6,285 Shares

Dean Allara, the Vice Chairman of $BRDG, sold 6,285 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $65,741. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 649,943 shares of this class of $BRDG stock.

$BRDG Insider Trading Activity

$BRDG insiders have traded $BRDG stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHERINE ELSNAB (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 91,131 shares for an estimated $844,684 .

. ROBERT RANDOLPH MORSE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 79,309 shares for an estimated $838,442 .

. JONATHAN SLAGER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,327 shares for an estimated $288,896 .

. DEAN ALLARA (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,273 shares for an estimated $203,751 .

. ADAM O'FARRELL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,909 shares for an estimated $115,328 .

. GARRETT BEHLING (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 516 shares for an estimated $4,819

$BRDG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $BRDG stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BRDG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRDG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BRDG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $10.5 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Brennan Hawken from UBS set a target price of $12.0 on 02/26/2025

