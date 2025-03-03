Insider Sale: Vice Chair of $RELY Sells 27,395 Shares

Joshua Hug, the Vice Chair of $RELY, sold 27,395 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $649,261. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,833,811 shares of this class of $RELY stock.

$RELY Insider Trading Activity

$RELY insiders have traded $RELY stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RELY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW B. OPPENHEIMER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 167,207 shares for an estimated $3,348,460 .

. RENE YOAKUM (EVP, Customer and Culture) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $1,825,252 .

. JOSHUA HUG (Vice Chair) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 49,593 shares for an estimated $1,106,984 .

. PANKAJ SHARMA (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $340,150 .

. SAEMA SOMALYA (CLCAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,495 shares for an estimated $251,250 .

. ANKUR SINHA (Chief Product and Tech Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,612 shares for an estimated $217,926.

$RELY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $RELY stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

