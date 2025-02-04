Insider Sale: SVPUnderwriting & Distribution of $ORI Sells 1,098 Shares

JEFFREY LANGE, the SVPUnderwriting & Distribution of $ORI, sold 1,098 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $40,142. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 34,679 shares of this class of $ORI stock.

$ORI Insider Trading Activity

$ORI insiders have traded $ORI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY LANGE (SVPUnderwriting & Distribution) sold 1,098 shares for an estimated $40,142

CHARLES J KOVALESKI has made 2 purchases buying 223 shares for an estimated $8,123 and 0 sales.

$ORI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $ORI stock to their portfolio, and 248 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

