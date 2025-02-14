Insider Sale: SVP of $ZVRA Sells 3,000 Shares

Timothy J. Sangiovanni, the SVP of $ZVRA, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $23,587. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,341 shares of this class of $ZVRA stock.

$ZVRA Insider Trading Activity

$ZVRA insiders have traded $ZVRA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZVRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEIL F. MCFARLANE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,817 shares for an estimated $727,389 .

. R. LADUANE CLIFTON (CFO & Treasurer) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $86,471

JOSHUA SCHAFER (CCO & EVP, Bus. Development) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $82,526

TIMOTHY J. SANGIOVANNI (SVP, Finance & Corp Controller) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $23,587

COREY MICHAEL WATTON purchased 500 shares for an estimated $3,957

$ZVRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $ZVRA stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

