Insider Sale: SVP of $ZVRA Sells 3,000 Shares

Timothy J. Sangiovanni, the SVP of $ZVRA, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $23,587. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,341 shares of this class of $ZVRA stock.
$ZVRA Insider Trading Activity
$ZVRA insiders have traded $ZVRA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZVRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NEIL F. MCFARLANE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,817 shares for an estimated $727,389.
- R. LADUANE CLIFTON (CFO & Treasurer) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $86,471
- JOSHUA SCHAFER (CCO & EVP, Bus. Development) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $82,526
- TIMOTHY J. SANGIOVANNI (SVP, Finance & Corp Controller) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $23,587
- COREY MICHAEL WATTON purchased 500 shares for an estimated $3,957
$ZVRA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $ZVRA stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 3,001,000 shares (+462.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,028,340
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 958,661 shares (+30.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,995,232
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 788,614 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,577,040
- STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 700,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,858,000
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 537,584 shares (+46.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,730,832
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP removed 525,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,378,500
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 504,586 shares (+20.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,501,826
