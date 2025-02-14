Insider Sale: SVP of $WRLD Sells 1,259 Shares

Jason E. Childers, the SVP of $WRLD, sold 1,259 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $186,911. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,780 shares of this class of $WRLD stock.

$WRLD Insider Trading Activity

$WRLD insiders have traded $WRLD stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WRLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON E. CHILDERS (SVP, Information Technology) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,759 shares for an estimated $258,701 .

. LUKE J. UMSTETTER (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,150 shares for an estimated $152,865 .

. ALICE LINDSAY CAULDER (SVP, Human Resources) sold 600 shares for an estimated $83,886

$WRLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $WRLD stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

