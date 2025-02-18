Insider Sale: SVP of $VTR Sells 3,866 Shares

Gregory R Liebbe, the SVP of $VTR, sold 3,866 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $243,558. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,370 shares of this class of $VTR stock.

$VTR Insider Trading Activity

$VTR insiders have traded $VTR stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEBRA A CAFARO (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 318,676 shares for an estimated $20,737,523 .

. PETER J. BULGARELLI (EVP OM&R-Ventas/Pres&CEO-LHS) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $938,962 .

. GREGORY R LIEBBE (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,866 shares for an estimated $243,558

$VTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 371 institutional investors add shares of $VTR stock to their portfolio, and 341 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VTR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE EARL BLUMENAUER sold up to $50,000 on 09/19.

