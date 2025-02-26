Insider Sale: SVP of $VLTO Sells 590 Shares

Surekha Trivedi, the SVP of $VLTO, sold 590 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $59,206. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,470 shares of this class of $VLTO stock.

$VLTO Insider Trading Activity

$VLTO insiders have traded $VLTO stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER HONEYCUTT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 36,795 shares for an estimated $3,975,051 .

. SUREKHA TRIVEDI (SVP, Strategy & Sustainability) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,848 shares for an estimated $305,003 .

. MELISSA AQUINO (SVP, Water Quality) sold 463 shares for an estimated $46,114

BERNARD M SKEETE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 200 shares for an estimated $21,756

$VLTO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 414 institutional investors add shares of $VLTO stock to their portfolio, and 531 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

