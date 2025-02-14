Insider Sale: SVP of $VIR Sells 1,562 Shares

Brent Sabatini, the SVP of $VIR, sold 1,562 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $14,291. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 28,189 shares of this class of $VIR stock.
$VIR Insider Trading Activity
$VIR insiders have traded $VIR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VICKI L SATO sold 10,960 shares for an estimated $137,219
- JANET NAPOLITANO sold 12,190 shares for an estimated $95,032
- VERNEUIL VANINA DE (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,223 shares for an estimated $77,410.
- BRENT SABATINI (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,562 shares for an estimated $14,291
$VIR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $VIR stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 2,383,029 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,491,432
- ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC added 1,252,898 shares (+54.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,384,206
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. removed 1,085,210 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,965,441
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 918,529 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,742,002
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 886,293 shares (-41.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,638,334
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 720,690 shares (+66.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,289,864
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 703,360 shares (+58.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,162,662
