Insider Sale: SVP of $VEEV Sells 787 Shares

Jonathan Faddis, the SVP of $VEEV, sold 787 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $178,019. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,668 shares of this class of $VEEV stock.

$VEEV Insider Trading Activity

$VEEV insiders have traded $VEEV stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VEEV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN FADDIS (SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,481 shares for an estimated $568,147 .

. THOMAS D. SCHWENGER (Pres. & Chief Customer Officer) sold 1,126 shares for an estimated $270,251

$VEEV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 418 institutional investors add shares of $VEEV stock to their portfolio, and 407 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VEEV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VEEV in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/06/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 01/23/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/08/2024

$VEEV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VEEV recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $VEEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $249.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $249.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $217.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $285.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Gabriela Borges from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $200.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Jeff Garro from Stephens set a target price of $280.0 on 12/19/2024

