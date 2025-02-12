Insider Sale: SVP of $TVTX Sells 8,000 Shares

ELIZABETH E REED, the SVP of $TVTX, sold 8,000 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $188,240. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 89,482 shares of this class of $TVTX stock.

$TVTX Insider Trading Activity

$TVTX insiders have traded $TVTX stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TVTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANDRA CALVIN (SVP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 85,607 shares for an estimated $1,920,517 .

. ERIC M DUBE (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 93,927 shares for an estimated $1,750,081 .

. GARY A LYONS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $589,100 .

. JEFFREY A MECKLER sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $562,324

ROY D. BAYNES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $540,000 .

. ELIZABETH E REED (SVP, GC & CORPORATE SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,775 shares for an estimated $463,253 .

. PETER HEERMA (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,583 shares for an estimated $296,458 .

. WILLIAM E. ROTE (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,775 shares for an estimated $275,013 .

. JULA INRIG (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 13,222 shares for an estimated $248,341 .

. CHRISTOPHER R. CLINE (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,061 shares for an estimated $154,419.

$TVTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $TVTX stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.