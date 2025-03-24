Insider Sale: SVP of $TSQ Sells 16,721 Shares

ROBERT L. WORSHEK, the SVP of $TSQ, sold 16,721 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $131,928. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 52,696 shares of this class of $TSQ stock.

$TSQ Insider Trading Activity

$TSQ insiders have traded $TSQ stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL L P MSD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 66,278 shares for an estimated $670,593 .

. ERIK HELLUM (COO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 65,262 shares for an estimated $666,054 .

. SCOTT SCHATZ (EVP, Finance Op and Tech) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 19,018 shares for an estimated $183,278 .

. CLAIRE MARIE YENICAY (EVP, Inv Rel and Corp Comm) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,710 shares for an estimated $158,608 .

. ROBERT L. WORSHEK (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 16,721 shares for an estimated $131,928

BILL WILSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 165 shares for an estimated $1,545 and 0 sales.

$TSQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $TSQ stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

