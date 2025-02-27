Insider Sale: SVP of $TRU Sells 200 Shares

Jennifer A. Williams, the SVP of $TRU, sold 200 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $19,148. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,186 shares of this class of $TRU stock.

$TRU Insider Trading Activity

$TRU insiders have traded $TRU stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VENKAT ACHANTA (EVP, Chief Tech, Data & Analy.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,418 shares for an estimated $2,011,354 .

. GEORGE M AWAD sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,000

TIMOTHY J MARTIN (EVP - Global Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $755,800 .

. STEVEN M CHAOUKI (President, US Markets) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $594,785 .

. TODD C. SKINNER (President, International) sold 3,090 shares for an estimated $313,573

JENNIFER A. WILLIAMS (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 200 shares for an estimated $19,148

$TRU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 275 institutional investors add shares of $TRU stock to their portfolio, and 285 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

