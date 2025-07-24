Insider Sale: SVP of $TNL Sells 8,201 Shares

Thomas Michael Duncan, the SVP of $TNL, sold 8,201 shares of the company on 07-24-2025 for an estimated $510,430. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 29.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 20,000 shares of this class of $TNL stock.
$TNL Insider Trading Activity
$TNL insiders have traded $TNL stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY MYERS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 155,007 shares for an estimated $9,510,215.
- JAMES J SAVINA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 107,503 shares for an estimated $6,386,633.
- KIMBERLY MARSHALL (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 16,500 shares for an estimated $990,000
- GEOFFREY RICHARDS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,812 shares for an estimated $836,152.
- THOMAS MICHAEL DUNCAN (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 8,201 shares for an estimated $510,430
- GEORGE HERRERA sold 6,336 shares for an estimated $296,533
- DENNY MARIE POST sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $276,100
- MICHAEL DEAN BROWN (See Remarks) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $93,313
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TNL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $TNL stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 403,418 shares (+28.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,674,219
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 261,528 shares (+37.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,106,131
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 244,687 shares (+20.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,326,561
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 233,345 shares (+129.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,801,540
- RANMORE FUND MANAGEMENT LTD added 219,637 shares (+621.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,166,996
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 211,630 shares (-3.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,796,352
- QUANTINNO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 171,866 shares (+231.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,955,677
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$TNL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TNL in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/24/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 07/24/2025
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/24/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
- Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/27/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TNL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TNL forecast page.
$TNL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TNL recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $TNL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $70.0 on 07/24/2025
- Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a target price of $72.0 on 07/24/2025
- Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $54.0 on 07/24/2025
- Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $52.0 on 04/22/2025
- Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $44.0 on 04/14/2025
- Patrick Scholes from Truist Securities set a target price of $72.0 on 03/07/2025
- Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $70.0 on 03/06/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.