Insider Sale: SVP of $TNL Sells 8,201 Shares

Thomas Michael Duncan, the SVP of $TNL, sold 8,201 shares of the company on 07-24-2025 for an estimated $510,430. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 29.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 20,000 shares of this class of $TNL stock.

$TNL Insider Trading Activity

$TNL insiders have traded $TNL stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY MYERS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 155,007 shares for an estimated $9,510,215 .

. JAMES J SAVINA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 107,503 shares for an estimated $6,386,633 .

. KIMBERLY MARSHALL (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 16,500 shares for an estimated $990,000

GEOFFREY RICHARDS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,812 shares for an estimated $836,152 .

. THOMAS MICHAEL DUNCAN (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 8,201 shares for an estimated $510,430

GEORGE HERRERA sold 6,336 shares for an estimated $296,533

DENNY MARIE POST sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $276,100

MICHAEL DEAN BROWN (See Remarks) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $93,313

$TNL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $TNL stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TNL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TNL in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/24/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 07/24/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/24/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/27/2025

$TNL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TNL recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $TNL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $70.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a target price of $72.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $54.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $52.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $44.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Patrick Scholes from Truist Securities set a target price of $72.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $70.0 on 03/06/2025

