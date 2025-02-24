Insider Sale: SVP of $SUPN Sells 927 Shares

Jonathan Rubin, the SVP of $SUPN, sold 927 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $36,292. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,853 shares of this class of $SUPN stock.

$SUPN Insider Trading Activity

$SUPN insiders have traded $SUPN stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SUPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK A. KHATTAR (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $9,121,250 .

. GEORGES GEMAYEL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,886 shares for an estimated $1,347,096 .

. PADMANABH P. BHATT (Sr. VP of IP, CSO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,245 shares for an estimated $1,294,349 .

. FRANK MOTTOLA (SVP, Quality, GMP, Ops, IT) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $554,700

CHARLES W III NEWHALL sold 10,700 shares for an estimated $387,768

FREDERICK M. HUDSON sold 8,722 shares for an estimated $316,434

JONATHAN RUBIN (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) sold 927 shares for an estimated $36,292

$SUPN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $SUPN stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

