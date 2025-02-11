Insider Sale: SVP of $SRE Sells 2,755 Shares

Alexander Lisa Larroque, the SVP of $SRE, sold 2,755 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $225,717. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,904 shares of this class of $SRE stock.

$SRE Insider Trading Activity

$SRE insiders have traded $SRE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY W MARTIN (Chairman, CEO and President) sold 49,737 shares for an estimated $4,125,186

TREVOR I MIHALIK (Executive VP and Group Pres) sold 23,713 shares for an estimated $2,207,443

PETER R WALL (SVP, Controller and CAO) sold 3,923 shares for an estimated $325,648

ALEXANDER LISA LARROQUE (SVP, Corp Affairs & HR) sold 2,755 shares for an estimated $225,717

$SRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 579 institutional investors add shares of $SRE stock to their portfolio, and 443 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

