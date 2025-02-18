Insider Sale: SVP of $ONTO Sells 238 Shares

Srinivas Vedula, the SVP of $ONTO, sold 238 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $40,360. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,472 shares of this class of $ONTO stock.
$ONTO Insider Trading Activity
$ONTO insiders have traded $ONTO stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL P PLISINSKI (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $18,012,763.
- SRINIVAS VEDULA (SVP, Customer Success) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,340 shares for an estimated $474,126.
- MARK SLICER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $176,451
$ONTO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of $ONTO stock to their portfolio, and 321 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO removed 584,616 shares (-54.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,437,948
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 558,772 shares (-75.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,130,529
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 457,917 shares (-77.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,321,026
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 444,860 shares (+41.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,144,816
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 382,630 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $79,418,682
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 364,853 shares (+72.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,810,049
- INVESCO LTD. added 356,161 shares (+33.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,361,353
