Insider Sale: SVP of $ONTO Sells 238 Shares

February 18, 2025 — 04:17 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Srinivas Vedula, the SVP of $ONTO, sold 238 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $40,360. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,472 shares of this class of $ONTO stock.

$ONTO Insider Trading Activity

$ONTO insiders have traded $ONTO stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL P PLISINSKI (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $18,012,763.
  • SRINIVAS VEDULA (SVP, Customer Success) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,340 shares for an estimated $474,126.
  • MARK SLICER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $176,451

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ONTO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of $ONTO stock to their portfolio, and 321 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


