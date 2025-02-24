Insider Sale: SVP of $RNG Sells 945 Shares

John H Marlow, the SVP of $RNG, sold 945 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $27,877. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 348,599 shares of this class of $RNG stock.

$RNG Insider Trading Activity

$RNG insiders have traded $RNG stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VLADIMIR SHMUNIS (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 288,136 shares for an estimated $8,929,218 .

. JOHN H MARLOW (SVP, CAdO & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 112,793 shares for an estimated $3,722,875 .

. VAIBHAV AGARWAL (DEPUTY CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,347 shares for an estimated $495,298 .

. NED D. SEGAL sold 2,914 shares for an estimated $121,222

ROBERT I THEIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,914 shares for an estimated $110,324.

$RNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $RNG stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

