Insider Sale: SVP of $RNG Sells 945 Shares

John H Marlow, the SVP of $RNG, sold 945 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $27,877. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 348,599 shares of this class of $RNG stock.
$RNG Insider Trading Activity
$RNG insiders have traded $RNG stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VLADIMIR SHMUNIS (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 288,136 shares for an estimated $8,929,218.
- JOHN H MARLOW (SVP, CAdO & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 112,793 shares for an estimated $3,722,875.
- VAIBHAV AGARWAL (DEPUTY CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,347 shares for an estimated $495,298.
- NED D. SEGAL sold 2,914 shares for an estimated $121,222
- ROBERT I THEIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,914 shares for an estimated $110,324.
$RNG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $RNG stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 1,954,813 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,438,003
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC added 1,686,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,054,868
- ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,522,740 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $48,164,266
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,164,241 shares (+414.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,760,077
- MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. removed 995,956 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,868,419
- MORGAN STANLEY added 986,486 shares (+182.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,536,874
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 929,296 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,534,652
