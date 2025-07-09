Insider Sale: SVP of $RIOT Sells 3,747 Shares

Ryan D. Werner, the SVP of $RIOT, sold 3,747 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $44,514. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 837,759 shares of this class of $RIOT stock.

$RIOT Insider Trading Activity

$RIOT insiders have traded $RIOT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HUBERT MARLEAU sold 61,000 shares for an estimated $584,380

HANNAH CHO sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $92,400

DOUGLAS MOUTON purchased 8,384 shares for an estimated $64,892

RYAN D. WERNER (SVP, CAO) sold 3,747 shares for an estimated $44,514

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RIOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of $RIOT stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RIOT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RIOT in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/25/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RIOT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RIOT forecast page.

$RIOT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RIOT recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $RIOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $15.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Reginald Smith from JP Morgan set a target price of $14.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $18.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Darren Aftahi from Roth MKM set a target price of $20.0 on 02/25/2025

on 02/25/2025 Brett Knoblauch from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $21.0 on 02/25/2025

on 02/25/2025 Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $17.0 on 02/25/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.