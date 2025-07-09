Insider Sale: SVP of $RIOT Sells 3,747 Shares

Ryan D. Werner, the SVP of $RIOT, sold 3,747 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $44,514. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 837,759 shares of this class of $RIOT stock.
$RIOT Insider Trading Activity
$RIOT insiders have traded $RIOT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HUBERT MARLEAU sold 61,000 shares for an estimated $584,380
- HANNAH CHO sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $92,400
- DOUGLAS MOUTON purchased 8,384 shares for an estimated $64,892
- RYAN D. WERNER (SVP, CAO) sold 3,747 shares for an estimated $44,514
$RIOT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of $RIOT stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 10,863,438 shares (+327.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,347,678
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 10,420,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,190,400
- MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC added 4,297,234 shares (+77.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,596,306
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 3,191,791 shares (+704.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,725,551
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,151,391 shares (+91.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,437,903
- TOMS CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP added 3,087,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,980,864
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 2,861,728 shares (-92.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,375,503
$RIOT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RIOT in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025
- Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/25/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025
$RIOT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RIOT recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $RIOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $15.0 on 06/17/2025
- Reginald Smith from JP Morgan set a target price of $14.0 on 06/13/2025
- Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $18.0 on 04/28/2025
- Darren Aftahi from Roth MKM set a target price of $20.0 on 02/25/2025
- Brett Knoblauch from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $21.0 on 02/25/2025
- Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $17.0 on 02/25/2025
