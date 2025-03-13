Insider Sale: SVP R&D and QA of $STKL Sells 8,500 Shares

Bryan P Clark, the SVP R&D and QA of $STKL, sold 8,500 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $45,212. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 28,150 shares of this class of $STKL stock.

$STKL Insider Trading Activity

$STKL insiders have traded $STKL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STKL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT DUCHSCHER (Chief Information Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $366,685

REBECCA FISHER sold 13,142 shares for an estimated $99,643

BRYAN P CLARK (SVP R&D and QA) sold 8,500 shares for an estimated $45,212

$STKL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $STKL stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

