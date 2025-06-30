Insider Sale: SVP of $RCL Sells 2,869 Shares

Robert Alexander Lake, the SVP of $RCL, sold 2,869 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $860,269. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 21,077 shares of this class of $RCL stock.

$RCL Insider Trading Activity

$RCL insiders have traded $RCL stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON T LIBERTY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 58,000 shares for an estimated $15,193,336 .

. MICHAEL W BAYLEY (Pres&CEO, Royal Caribbean Intl) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 49,134 shares for an estimated $12,876,586 .

. RICHARD D FAIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 39,100 shares for an estimated $9,966,033 .

. NAFTALI HOLTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,000 shares for an estimated $4,447,528 .

. LAURA H BETHGE (President, Celebrity Cruises) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,992 shares for an estimated $3,925,752 .

. ROBERT ALEXANDER LAKE (SVP, CLO, Secretary & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,369 shares for an estimated $1,547,769 .

. MARITZA GOMEZ MONTIEL sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $363,735

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 577 institutional investors add shares of $RCL stock to their portfolio, and 492 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RCL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RCL stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$RCL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RCL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 03/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RCL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RCL forecast page.

$RCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RCL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $280.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Robin Farley from UBS set a target price of $311.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $250.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 John Staszak from Argus Research set a target price of $280.0 on 01/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.