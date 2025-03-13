Insider Sale: SVP- Prod.Sup of $SPH Sells 2,000 Shares

Douglas Brinkworth, the SVP- Prod.Sup of $SPH, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $41,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 159,355 shares of this class of $SPH stock.

$SPH Insider Trading Activity

$SPH insiders have traded $SPH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL A SCHUELER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,081 shares for an estimated $265,164 .

. MATTHEW J CHANIN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $197,399

DOUGLAS BRINKWORTH (SVP- Prod.Sup,Purch.&Logistics) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,971 shares for an estimated $157,434 .

. JANE SWIFT sold 7,438 shares for an estimated $139,244

A DAVIN DAMBROSIO (Vice President & Treasurer) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $122,849

CRAIG PALLESCHI (VP-Renewable Nat Gas Opers) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $80,458 .

. HAROLD R JR LOGAN sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $54,783

TERENCE J CONNORS sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $29,430

$SPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $SPH stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

