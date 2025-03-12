Insider Sale: SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer of $WDC Sells 456 Shares

Gene M. Zamiska, the SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer of $WDC, sold 456 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $19,776. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 43,320 shares of this class of $WDC stock.

$WDC Insider Trading Activity

$WDC insiders have traded $WDC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID GOECKELER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $10,717,874 .

. ROBERT SODERBERY (EVP & GM, Flash Business) sold 30,767 shares for an estimated $2,092,519

GENE M. ZAMISKA (SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,455 shares for an estimated $320,810.

$WDC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 356 institutional investors add shares of $WDC stock to their portfolio, and 440 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.