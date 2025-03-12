Insider Sale: SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer of $WDC Sells 456 Shares

Gene M. Zamiska, the SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer of $WDC, sold 456 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $19,776. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 43,320 shares of this class of $WDC stock.
$WDC Insider Trading Activity
$WDC insiders have traded $WDC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID GOECKELER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $10,717,874.
- ROBERT SODERBERY (EVP & GM, Flash Business) sold 30,767 shares for an estimated $2,092,519
- GENE M. ZAMISKA (SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,455 shares for an estimated $320,810.
$WDC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 356 institutional investors add shares of $WDC stock to their portfolio, and 440 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,147,824 shares (+28.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $306,964,745
- FMR LLC added 4,614,716 shares (+24.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $275,175,515
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,908,130 shares (-24.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $173,411,791
- DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT AS removed 2,876,734 shares (-27.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,539,648
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,353,238 shares (-70.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $140,323,581
- AGF MANAGEMENT LTD removed 2,228,846 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,906,086
- ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD removed 2,043,922 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $139,579,433
