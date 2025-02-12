Insider Sale: SVP & President of $ENTG Sells 12,652 Shares

Clinton M. Haris, the SVP & President of $ENTG, sold 12,652 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $1,352,751. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 34,819 shares of this class of $ENTG stock.
$ENTG Insider Trading Activity
$ENTG insiders have traded $ENTG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CLINTON M. HARIS (SVP & President, APS Division) sold 12,652 shares for an estimated $1,352,751
- OLIVIER BLACHIER (SVP, Chief Strategy Officer) sold 502 shares for an estimated $48,854
$ENTG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $ENTG stock to their portfolio, and 340 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MOUNTAINEER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC added 10,977,064 shares (+16255.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,235,249,011
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 2,753,436 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $309,844,153
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,146,235 shares (-32.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,606,039
- NORGES BANK added 1,943,678 shares (+76.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $192,540,742
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,128,432 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $126,982,452
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,054,145 shares (-70.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $118,622,936
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH removed 893,477 shares (-66.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,507,831
