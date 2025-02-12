Insider Sale: SVP & President of $ENTG Sells 12,652 Shares

Clinton M. Haris, the SVP & President of $ENTG, sold 12,652 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $1,352,751. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 34,819 shares of this class of $ENTG stock.

$ENTG Insider Trading Activity

$ENTG insiders have traded $ENTG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLINTON M. HARIS (SVP & President, APS Division) sold 12,652 shares for an estimated $1,352,751

OLIVIER BLACHIER (SVP, Chief Strategy Officer) sold 502 shares for an estimated $48,854

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ENTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $ENTG stock to their portfolio, and 340 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.