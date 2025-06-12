Insider Sale: SVP of $PRDO Sells 71,254 Shares

John Robert Kline, the SVP of $PRDO, sold 71,254 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $2,262,314. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 48.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 75,868 shares of this class of $PRDO stock.

$PRDO Insider Trading Activity

$PRDO insiders have traded $PRDO stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRDO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN ROBERT KLINE (SVP, AIU) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 95,402 shares for an estimated $2,882,331 .

. ASHISH R GHIA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 53,889 shares for an estimated $1,382,964 .

. TODD S NELSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,456 shares for an estimated $1,289,234 .

. LESLIE T THORNTON sold 20,865 shares for an estimated $641,807

GREG E. JANSEN (SVP, General Counsel) sold 21,432 shares for an estimated $559,375

MICHELE A PEPPERS (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,129 shares for an estimated $521,946 .

. SUNITHA ARAAMUDHU (SVP - AIUS) sold 14,296 shares for an estimated $438,744

ELISE BASKEL (SVP, CTU) sold 17,818 shares for an estimated $430,482

WILLIAM DEAN HANSEN sold 5,994 shares for an estimated $189,170

JULIA A. LEEMAN (SVP - Campus Operations) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $160,350

$PRDO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $PRDO stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

