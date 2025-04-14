Insider Sale: SVP of $PRDO Sells 21,432 Shares

Greg E. Jansen, the SVP of $PRDO, sold 21,432 shares of the company on 04-10-2025 for an estimated $559,375. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 126,513 shares of this class of $PRDO stock.

$PRDO Insider Trading Activity

$PRDO insiders have traded $PRDO stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRDO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN ROBERT KLINE (SVP, AIU) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 54,722 shares for an estimated $1,429,310 .

. ASHISH R GHIA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 53,889 shares for an estimated $1,382,964 .

. TODD S NELSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,456 shares for an estimated $1,289,234 .

. ELISE BASKEL (SVP, CTU) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,736 shares for an estimated $931,242 .

. GREG E. JANSEN (SVP, General Counsel) sold 21,432 shares for an estimated $559,375

PATRICK W GROSS sold 3,400 shares for an estimated $90,916

$PRDO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $PRDO stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

